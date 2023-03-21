Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

MNPR opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNPR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

