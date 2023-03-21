Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Montauk Renewables from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of -0.26.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

About Montauk Renewables

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at $55,966,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 185.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 1,043,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at $16,323,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 437.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 474,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Montauk Renewables by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 429,809 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

