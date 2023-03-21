MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 184,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 182,025 shares.The stock last traded at $21.58 and had previously closed at $21.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLTX shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $164,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $13,916,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

