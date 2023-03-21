Morgan Stanley Cuts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $65.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE OGS opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $92.26.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.