Morgan Stanley Lowers Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $57.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Southern by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.