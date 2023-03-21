Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.07. 2,972,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,043,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

