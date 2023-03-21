NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.69. NatWest Group shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 455,165 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWG. Barclays cut shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.30) to GBX 380 ($4.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.79) to GBX 380 ($4.67) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.44.

NatWest Group Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.2399 dividend. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,157,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 682,200 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

