Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Navcoin has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $38,462.61 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 79.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00160151 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00071476 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00041383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003524 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,748,380 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

