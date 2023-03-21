Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TerrAscend from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.19.

TerrAscend Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

