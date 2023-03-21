Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 164,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 735,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 98.82%. On average, analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 894,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 894,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,503 shares of company stock valued at $464,218. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nerdy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nerdy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nerdy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nerdy by 552.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.