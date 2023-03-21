Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $228.38 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $228.38 million and approximately $62.00 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,170.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00289096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00072566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.04 or 0.00539727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00471283 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,612,873,326 coins and its circulating supply is 40,079,759,386 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.

