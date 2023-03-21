Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 608,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 710,500 shares.The stock last traded at $3.95 and had previously closed at $3.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Netlist in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.