New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Raymond James makes up about 2.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,521 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 288,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $27,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF traded up $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.28. The company had a trading volume of 528,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

