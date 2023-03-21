New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,859,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $196,498,000.

VOO traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The stock has a market cap of $272.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

