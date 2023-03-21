Nexum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Nexum has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $75,013.81 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.34 or 0.00354292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,223.26 or 0.25762006 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010062 BTC.

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.