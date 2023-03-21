NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Bought by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 313.6% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 68,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CFO Bradley P. Cooper bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

