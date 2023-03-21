Nordwand Advisors LLC Invests $11.31 Million in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,306,000. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for 1.4% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 156,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RS stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.41. 104,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.49. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $160.29 and a 12-month high of $264.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

