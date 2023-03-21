Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Director David B. Kunin Acquires 1,632 Shares

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) Director David B. Kunin purchased 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $19,404.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,564.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nortech Systems Price Performance

NSYS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nortech Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

