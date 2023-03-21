North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,357 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalent Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 394,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

