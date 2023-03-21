North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $180,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $147.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.28.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.