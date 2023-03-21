Northside Capital Management LLC Buys 556 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,188,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,669,713. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

