Northside Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.37. The stock had a trading volume of 258,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.78.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

