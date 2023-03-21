Northside Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.92. 9,589,201 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

