Northside Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,994,537. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

