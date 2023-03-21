Northside Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,846 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. 1,827,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,551,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.