Northside Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northside Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after buying an additional 126,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

General Mills Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.38. The stock had a trading volume of 559,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,085. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

