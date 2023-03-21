Northside Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 4.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 203,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 493,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,366,000 after buying an additional 107,828 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.08. 1,641,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,862. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.