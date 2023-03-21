Norwood Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Norwood Financial Corp lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,505 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.0% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

