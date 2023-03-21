Norwood Financial Corp Has $261,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Norwood Financial Corp cut its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $253.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average is $115.31.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

