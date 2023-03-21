Norwood Financial Corp Purchases 815 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $38,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of WBA opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

