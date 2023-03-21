Norwood Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Norwood Financial comprises approximately 21.0% of Norwood Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Norwood Financial Corp owned about 4.89% of Norwood Financial worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWFL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Forte sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $27,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $77,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $306,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Forte sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $27,398.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $178,711 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.46. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Norwood Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.