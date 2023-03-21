Norwood Financial Corp Takes $47,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 390 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $201.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $523.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.19.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.