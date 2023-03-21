Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $7.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

NU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,675,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NU opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. NU has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.06.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

