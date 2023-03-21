NuLegacy Gold Co. (CVE:NUG) Director Albert Matter Buys 652,500 Shares

NuLegacy Gold Co. (CVE:NUG – Get Rating) Director Albert Matter purchased 652,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00.

Albert Matter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Albert Matter purchased 25,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$500.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Albert Matter purchased 19,500 shares of NuLegacy Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$390.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Albert Matter acquired 84,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,260.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Albert Matter acquired 361,000 shares of NuLegacy Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,415.00.

NuLegacy Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NuLegacy Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.03. The company had a trading volume of 225,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,952. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$14.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 33.73 and a quick ratio of 8.89. NuLegacy Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.07.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the Red Hill property consists of 1,363 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 108 square kilometers located in Eureka County, Nevada.

