NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,773 shares of company stock worth $51,181,100. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.22.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $639.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.85, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.95. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

