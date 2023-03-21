NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Reaches $371.65 Million

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $56.36 or 0.00200106 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $371.65 million and approximately $94,198.67 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NXM has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00030776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003471 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,174.85 or 1.00031901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002293 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 54.99808147 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $91,710.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

