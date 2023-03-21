Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0607

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $347.44 million and approximately $40.74 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.22 or 0.06475644 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00061441 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00022908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00042275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018687 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05833548 USD and is down -4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $34,694,475.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

