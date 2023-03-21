Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $40.96 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $346.23 million and $40.96 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.63 or 0.06396499 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00061960 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00022724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00042197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018607 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05833548 USD and is down -4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $34,694,475.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

