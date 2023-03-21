OLIO Financial Planning Purchases 1,274 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

OLIO Financial Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.27. 1,038,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,157. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

