OLIO Financial Planning Sells 31,553 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

OLIO Financial Planning lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,553 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,371. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $107.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

