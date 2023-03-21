ON (NYSE:ONON) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

ON stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.23. 22,541,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,572. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.98. ON has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ON by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190,987 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,956,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,375 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ON by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,704,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,732,000 after purchasing an additional 828,014 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

