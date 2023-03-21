OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $75.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

