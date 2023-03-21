Ontology Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.80 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $202.46 million and approximately $17.80 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,795.88 or 0.06375064 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00022664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

