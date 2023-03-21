Orbs Hits Market Cap of $91.28 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Orbs has a market capitalization of $91.28 million and $2.27 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs token can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00364587 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.47 or 0.26502068 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010351 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.

Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

Orbs Token Trading

