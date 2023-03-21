Orchid Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $61.58 million and $2.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00031076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00200937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,124.46 or 0.99974456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08858387 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,500,900.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.