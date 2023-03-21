Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NKE opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.05. The company has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

