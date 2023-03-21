Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Trading Down 3.8%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). 30,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,612,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Osirium Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 million, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52.

Osirium Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osirium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osirium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.