Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 3.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,817. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,583.25, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.88 and a 200 day moving average of $162.73.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

