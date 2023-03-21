Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Parker-Hannifin worth $33,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $10.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.21. The company had a trading volume of 367,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

