PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Lowered to $100.00 at UBS Group

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PDD. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised their price target on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.33. PDD has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter worth about $380,782,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,089,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in PDD by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after buying an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in PDD by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,095,000 after buying an additional 3,536,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,881,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.